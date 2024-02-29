Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Boston Beer in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $4.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.58.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $311.89 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

