WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. TD Securities cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.58 and a one year high of C$5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$962.88 million, a PE ratio of -200.50, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

