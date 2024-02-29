West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.92.
WFG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.86%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
