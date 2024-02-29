West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.92.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.86%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

