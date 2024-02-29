Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Down 6.9%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,166,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,572% from the average session volume of 69,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Western Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12.
Western Resources Company Profile
Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Resources
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.