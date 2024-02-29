Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Down 6.9%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,166,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,572% from the average session volume of 69,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Western Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.