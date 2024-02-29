Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $277.95 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $277,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $776.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $614.92 and a 200 day moving average of $512.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

