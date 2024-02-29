Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) EVP Sells $411,780.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $411,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

