Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Acquires $221,200.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $777.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth about $438,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

