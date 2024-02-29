Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Sells $1,124,450.64 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,632,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,676 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

