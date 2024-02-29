Whitestone REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Whitestone REIT Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of WSR opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
