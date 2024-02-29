William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings of $35.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $36.32. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $55.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZO. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.88.

AZO stock opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,017.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,696.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,613.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

