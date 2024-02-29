William Blair Comments on TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransMedics Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

TMDX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,603,000 after purchasing an additional 90,023 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

