Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Down 3.6%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $336.08 and last traded at $336.78. Approximately 382,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 431,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.72.

Wingstop Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.77. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

