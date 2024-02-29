World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.44 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $120.44 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00068595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,687,765 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

