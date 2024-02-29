Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.