Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 262,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 136,568 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. NetEase Inc. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 139,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

