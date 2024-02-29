Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Head to Head Contrast

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum China and CAVA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 1 4 0 2.80 CAVA Group 0 4 9 0 2.69

Yum China presently has a consensus target price of $61.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.89%. CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $54.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

73.9% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yum China and CAVA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $10.98 billion 1.65 $827.00 million $1.96 22.32 CAVA Group $728.70 million 8.87 -$58.99 million N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 7.53% 11.56% 7.07% CAVA Group 1.82% 5.94% 1.56%

Summary

Yum China beats CAVA Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

