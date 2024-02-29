Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cousins Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

