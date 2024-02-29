Zacks Research Comments on Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of AEIS opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,912,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

