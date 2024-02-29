Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.82%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 84,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,847. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

