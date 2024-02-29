Zinc Media Group’s (ZIN) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Zinc Media Group Stock Down 3.0 %
LON:ZIN opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Thursday. Zinc Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.20. The firm has a market cap of £18.22 million, a PE ratio of -888.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
