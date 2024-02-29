Zinc Media Group’s (ZIN) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Zinc Media Group Stock Down 3.0 %

LON:ZIN opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Thursday. Zinc Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.20. The firm has a market cap of £18.22 million, a PE ratio of -888.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.