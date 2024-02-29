Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Harris H. Simmons Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after acquiring an additional 745,919 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

