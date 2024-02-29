ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.00

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 189292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.83. The company has a market cap of £22.89 million, a PE ratio of -450.00, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.58.

About ZOO Digital Group

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.