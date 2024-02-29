Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $451-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.94 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 684,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $748,535.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $99,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

