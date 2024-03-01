10,470 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

TMO opened at $570.18 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.67 and its 200 day moving average is $514.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

