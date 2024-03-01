13,145 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

