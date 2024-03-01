1,421,369 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,421,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,513,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $84,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,786,718 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $42,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of News by 5.8% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
News Price Performance
Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
News Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on News
News Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than News
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.