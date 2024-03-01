1,421,369 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,421,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,513,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $84,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,786,718 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $42,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of News by 5.8% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

