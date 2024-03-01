15,196 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

