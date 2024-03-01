15,260 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.40 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

