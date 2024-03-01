1,800 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

