1,864 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $62,351,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BIO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $325.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.60. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

