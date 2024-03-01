19,606 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,296,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

