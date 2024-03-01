22,220 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PRLB opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.34. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

