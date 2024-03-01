236 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Shares of DUOL opened at $239.00 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.27 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 702.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,048,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

