27,133 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $36.98 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.