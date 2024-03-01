28,074 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Viasat by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viasat by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 63.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 16.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

