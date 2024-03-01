3,226 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.