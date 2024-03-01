4,463 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $138.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

