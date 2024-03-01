5,238 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,198,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.71. 113,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,525. The firm has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
