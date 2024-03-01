5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VNP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

5N Plus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VNP opened at C$4.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$2.59 and a twelve month high of C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.28 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.