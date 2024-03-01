89,165 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SYF opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.