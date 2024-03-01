89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Sells $48,172.52 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $11.47 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.

Get 89bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Our Latest Report on 89bio

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.