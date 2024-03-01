89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Sells $48,172.52 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $11.47 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
