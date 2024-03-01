A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 201.80%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

