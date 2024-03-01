Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,901,250. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

