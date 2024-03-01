abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Declares Dividend of GBX 1.42 (LON:ADIG)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

Shares of ADIG opened at GBX 77.36 ($0.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £233.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Davina Walter purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £40,560 ($51,445.97). Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Dividend History for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.