abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Declares Dividend of GBX 1.42 (LON:ADIG)

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

Shares of ADIG opened at GBX 77.36 ($0.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £233.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Davina Walter purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £40,560 ($51,445.97). Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

