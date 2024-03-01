Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 895.5% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HQL opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

