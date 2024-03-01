ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

ACAD stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,110,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

