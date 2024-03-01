ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Benchmark

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.26.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $570,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 194.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

