ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Raised to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADCT. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of ADCT opened at $4.83 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,110 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 71.4% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

