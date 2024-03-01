ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $540,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

