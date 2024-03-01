Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACET. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACET

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 240,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.